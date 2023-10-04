NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,008,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,599,403 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
