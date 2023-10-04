NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,008,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,599,403 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.60.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 174,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,915,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

