MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,044,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 12,735,251 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.25.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 6,868,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,989.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,007,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,549.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.