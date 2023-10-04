Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 9,739 shares.The stock last traded at $20.13 and had previously closed at $20.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Indivior Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 166.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth about $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

