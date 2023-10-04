Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 499 shares.The stock last traded at $72.61 and had previously closed at $73.55.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.