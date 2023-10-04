Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 410,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 506,337 shares.The stock last traded at $18.77 and had previously closed at $19.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $11,231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414,097 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

