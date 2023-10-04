Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 361,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 783,630 shares.The stock last traded at $30.06 and had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

