Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 423,895 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $52.71.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

