FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 40,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 80,834 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.77.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $518.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

