iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 71,577 shares.The stock last traded at $124.17 and had previously closed at $124.00.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $736.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

