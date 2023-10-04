Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.42. Banc of California shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 128,765 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Banc of California Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $665.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 256,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

