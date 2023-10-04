Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.57. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 63,325 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.41.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $30,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,231 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 148,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

