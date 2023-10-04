PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $49.36

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.36, but opened at $48.14. PBF Energy shares last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 441,900 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $412,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 931,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

