Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.23

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 144,209 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

