HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.31. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 48,610 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPK. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.95%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,840 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,053,391 shares of company stock worth $96,447,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 90,721 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

