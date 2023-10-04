Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.63. Radware shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 42,246 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.82 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 73.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

