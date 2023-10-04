Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Grows By 8.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 16,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 6,384,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.64. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Compass will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,956 shares of company stock worth $413,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

View Our Latest Report on COMP

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.