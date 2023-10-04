Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Grows By 8.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 30,120,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health by 52.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,558,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cano Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 948,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,160. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $146.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CANO. Citigroup lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

