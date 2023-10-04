Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $15.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,852.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,250. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,898.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,939.93. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.21 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

