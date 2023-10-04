Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

CRS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. 67,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

