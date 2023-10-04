WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,772 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 327% compared to the average daily volume of 1,118 put options.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DXJ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. 301,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

