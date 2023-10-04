Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,116 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the typical daily volume of 605 put options.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Santoroski bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 1,287,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

