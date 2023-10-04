Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 6.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.06. The company had a trading volume of 189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,780. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

