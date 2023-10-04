Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 222,223 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1,042.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,223 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 980,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

