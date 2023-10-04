Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $149,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.68. 387,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,323. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.74.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.