iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $169.60. 11,151,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,548,867. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

