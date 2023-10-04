Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. 59,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,910. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

