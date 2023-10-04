Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 118,463 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $34,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 163,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,931. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
