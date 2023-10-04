SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 404.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

