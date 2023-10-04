iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 219.5% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDEV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 258,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,679. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

