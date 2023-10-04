Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,494. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.