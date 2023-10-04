Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 848,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.