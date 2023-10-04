Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $202.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,933. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

