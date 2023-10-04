Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTV opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

