Friedenthal Financial Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 135.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

