Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 16.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla by 72.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 17,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $782.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

