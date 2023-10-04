Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a market cap of $782.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

