Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 2,197,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $445.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.