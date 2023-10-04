Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,037. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

