Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 306,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.30) to GBX 2,950 ($35.66) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.54) to GBX 3,800 ($45.93) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

