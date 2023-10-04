Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
JHAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 1,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
