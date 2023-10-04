Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

JHAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 1,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.