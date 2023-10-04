John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
HPI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $18.29.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
