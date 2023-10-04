John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

HPI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

