GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.0331 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 2% higher against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $726,000.93 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,832,074 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

