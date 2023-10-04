Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 32,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

