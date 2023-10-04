Evensky & Katz LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

