Carlson Capital Management Invests $210,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,241 shares of company stock worth $4,026,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

