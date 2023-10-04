Carlson Capital Management Invests $441,000 in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,382,000. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,066,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,950,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,302,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,837,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,811. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

