Carlson Capital Management Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.65. 411,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.01. The company has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

