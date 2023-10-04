Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,826,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341,508 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian makes up about 3.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 11.30% of Hawaiian worth $62,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 852,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,363. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

