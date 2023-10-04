Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,769 shares during the quarter. Azul accounts for about 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Azul by 697.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 480,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,502. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.46. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

