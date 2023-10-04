U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,575,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,912,000. Frontier Group accounts for 3.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.55% of Frontier Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 over the last three months. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock remained flat at $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,576. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $999.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.